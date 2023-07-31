The Sturgeon Supermoon rises over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. “Supermoons,” occur when the moon is in its closest position to the Earth, causing the moon to appear larger and brighter than usual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 7951797 VIRIN: 230802-F-YW699-1002 Resolution: 4108x2733 Size: 2.4 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.