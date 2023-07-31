Sunsets and the Super Moon at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida watch the sturgeon super moon rise over MacDill, AFB, Florida on Aug. 1, 2023. “Supermoons,” occur when the moon is in its closest position to the Earth, causing the moon to appear larger and brighter than usual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

