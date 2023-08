French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jamm Spurgin, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks in a MV-22B Osprey before conducting military freefall operations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation, forward area refueling and support to multiple operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica and AFRICOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

