U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jamm Spurgin, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks in a MV-22B Osprey before conducting military freefall operations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation, forward area refueling and support to multiple operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica and AFRICOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7949661
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-TK526-1027
|Resolution:
|3140x3797
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT