    French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 2 of 6]

    French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

    DJIBOUTI

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Xavier Sparks, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 crew chief, briefs jump procedures to members of French Special Operations before conducting military freefall operations out of the back of an MV-22B Osprey in Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 02:12
    VIRIN: 230727-F-TK526-1106
    This work, French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

