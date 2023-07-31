French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Xavier Sparks, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 crew chief, briefs jump procedures to members of French Special Operations before conducting military freefall operations out of the back of an MV-22B Osprey in Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

