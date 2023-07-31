U.S. Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, brief French Special Operators before conducting military freefall operations out of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 02:12 Photo ID: 7949660 VIRIN: 230727-F-TK526-1056 Resolution: 5759x2786 Size: 6.5 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.