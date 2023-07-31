French Special Forces members jump from the back of an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, during military freefall operations at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7949656
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-TK526-1139
|Resolution:
|3365x1985
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT