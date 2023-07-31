Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 3 of 6]

    French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

    DJIBOUTI

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A French Special Operations member visually inspects hits parachute before conducting military freefall operations out of the back of an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, in Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 02:02
    Photo ID: 7949658
    VIRIN: 230727-F-TK526-1092
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tilt-Rotor
    Military Freefall
    MV-22B Osprey
    French SOF

