French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

A French Special Operations member visually inspects hits parachute before conducting military freefall operations out of the back of an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, in Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7949658
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-TK526-1092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
