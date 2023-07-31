French SOF Conducts Military Freefall with MV-22 Crews

A French Special Operations member visually inspects hits parachute before conducting military freefall operations out of the back of an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, in Djibouti, July 27, 2023. VMM-364 provides transportation support to Joint and Partner nation operations within Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

