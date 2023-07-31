30801-F-IA158-2286

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Tran, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, handles an aircraft marshalling safety wand at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Crew chiefs utilize marshalling wands to ensure visibility for pilots when directing aircraft on the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

