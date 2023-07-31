Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting up the night [Image 5 of 9]

    Lighting up the night

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft sit on the flight line during sunset at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The 6th Air Refueling Wing operates 24 Stratotankers, to carry out the wing’s mission of delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:26
    Photo ID: 7948308
    VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-2105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.85 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Stratotanker
    Sunset
    KC-135
    night operations
    super moon
    24/7 operations

