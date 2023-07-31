Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assemble a KC-135 Stratotanker boom stand at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The boom stand is used to hold the boom pod in place for extended periods of time, reducing the likelihood of damage to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7948310 VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-2275 Resolution: 7572x5048 Size: 19.67 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lighting up the night [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.