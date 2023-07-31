Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing for takeoff at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Crew chiefs, alongside aircrew, complete a pre-flight inspection to ensure the aircraft can safely and effectively carry out flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7948305
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-IA158-2079
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.21 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Cotton candy skies [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT