KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing sit on the flight line during sunset at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The 6th ARW operates 24 Stratotankers, to carry out the wing’s mission of delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7948304 VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-2003 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 18.96 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunsets over MacDill [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.