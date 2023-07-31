Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing congratulate U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Knaute, 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, following the 50th ARS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Prior to assuming command as the 50th ARS commander, Knaute served as the director of operations for the 91st Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7947907 VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-1416 Resolution: 7097x4731 Size: 21.77 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED Devils welcome new commander [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.