    RED Devils welcome new commander [Image 2 of 9]

    RED Devils welcome new commander

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks during the 50th Air Refueling Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. During the ceremony, Mrazik discussed the future of the 6th OG, awarded Lt. Col. John Williams, outgoing 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, the Air and Space Force Commendation medal and facilitated the transfer of command to Lt. Col. Chris Knaute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7947900
    VIRIN: 230801-F-IA158-1197
    Resolution: 7893x5262
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    change of command ceremony
    ACE
    MacDill
    NORE
    Mobility Guardian
    50th ARS

