RED Devils welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Williams, outgoing 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, right, is recognized by Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, earning an Air Force Commendation Medal during the 50th ARS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. During his time in command, Williams completed multiple nuclear operational readiness exercises, led Mobility Guardian as the lead flying squadron and facilitated a 72 hour nonstop agile combat employment capstone flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

