RED Devils welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, pins a commander’s pin on Lt. Col. Chris Knaute, 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, during the 50th ARS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Pinning ceremonies represent a “passing of the torch” from one commander to another, the pin distinguishes commanders from all other officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

