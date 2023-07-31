Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED Devils welcome new commander

    RED Devils welcome new commander

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, pins a commander’s pin on Lt. Col. Chris Knaute, 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, during the 50th ARS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. Pinning ceremonies represent a “passing of the torch” from one commander to another, the pin distinguishes commanders from all other officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:48
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
