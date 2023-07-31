RED Devils welcome new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks during the 50th Air Refueling Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. During the ceremony, Mrazik discussed the future of the 6th OG, awarded Lt. Col. John Williams, outgoing 50th Air Refueling Squadron commander, the Air and Space Force Commendation medal and facilitated the transfer of command to Lt. Col. Chris Knaute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

