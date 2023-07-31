Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ [Image 7 of 7]

    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dan George, a Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainer, demonstrates handcuff tactics during joint-training integration with the U.S. Air Force 48th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training gave the 48th SFS the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience by interacting with members of the local constabulary, promoting a deeper understanding of different law enforcement practices that can be useful in joint operations or deployments in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7947578
    VIRIN: 230729-F-CG720-2682
    Resolution: 3176x4773
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ
    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    Suffolk
    community
    Police
    USAF
    48th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT