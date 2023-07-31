Dan George, a Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainer, demonstrates handcuff tactics during joint-training integration with the U.S. Air Force 48th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training gave the 48th SFS the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience by interacting with members of the local constabulary, promoting a deeper understanding of different law enforcement practices that can be useful in joint operations or deployments in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7947578
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-CG720-2682
|Resolution:
|3176x4773
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
