    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

    Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces squadron practice handcuffing techniques by securely restraining each other in a simulated law enforcement scenario at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training, provided by Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainers, enhanced skills, tactics, techniques and procedures of the 48th SFS strengthening squadron readiness and fostering connections between military and local police. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

