U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces squadron practice handcuffing techniques by securely restraining each other in a simulated law enforcement scenario at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training, provided by Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainers, enhanced skills, tactics, techniques and procedures of the 48th SFS strengthening squadron readiness and fostering connections between military and local police. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7947575
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-CG720-2571
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
