Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

Richard Gibbs, a Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainer, demonstrates how to remove someone from a car during training integration with the U.S. Air Force 48th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training, provided by Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainers, enhanced skills, tactics, techniques and procedures of the 48th SFS strengthening squadron readiness and fostering connections between military and local police. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

Date Taken: 07.28.2023
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB