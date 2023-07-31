Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

U.S. Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 48th Security Forces Squadron watch as personal safety trainers demonstrate safety procedures when removing an individual from a car at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. The training gave the 48th SFS the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience by interacting with members of the local constabulary, promoting a deeper understanding of different law enforcement practices that can be useful in joint operations or deployments in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

