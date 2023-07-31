Strengthening Forces and Building Partnerships: 48th SFS Visits Suffolk Police HQ

Ben Jennings, a Suffolk Constabulary personal safety trainer, briefs members of the U.S. Air Force 48th Security Forces Squadron the importance of communication during joint-training integration with the 48th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Constabulary Police Headquarters, England, July 28, 2023. Jennings talked about how proper communication can deconflict situations to aid in the safety of both the suspect and responding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

