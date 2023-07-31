Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 7 of 7]

    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Dabbs 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Corporal Andrew Thwaite, an aircraft technician from No. 6 Squadron, provides a tour of a RAAF E/A-18G Growler to both RAAF and U.S. Air Force security forces personnel during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:33
    Photo ID: 7947507
    VIRIN: 230727-F-VT339-1047
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler
    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    RAAF
    SF
    E/A-18G Growler
    TS23
    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT