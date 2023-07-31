Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 4 of 7]

    USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Dabbs 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet from No. 1 Squadron taxis back to an ordnance loading area after a sortie during Talisman Sabre 23, at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:33
    Photo ID: 7947504
    VIRIN: 230727-F-VT339-1152
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Robert Dabbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    RAAF
    SF
    E/A-18G Growler
    TS23
    talismansabre23

