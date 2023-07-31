USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft technician from No. 6 Squadron, marshals an E/A-18G Growler into an ordnance loading area after a sortie in support of Talisman Sabre 23, at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7947506
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-VT339-1175
|Resolution:
|5342x3561
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
