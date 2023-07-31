A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E/A-18G from No. 6 Squadron taxis in front of U.S. Air Force and RAAF security forces personnel after a sortie during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7947502
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-SB021-1105
|Resolution:
|5369x3579
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 7 of 7], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT