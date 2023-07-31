A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E/A-18G from No. 6 Squadron taxis in front of U.S. Air Force and RAAF security forces personnel after a sortie during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:33 Photo ID: 7947502 VIRIN: 230727-F-SB021-1105 Resolution: 5369x3579 Size: 6.75 MB Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler [Image 7 of 7], by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.