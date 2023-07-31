USAF Defenders tour RAAF E/A-18G Growler

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Corporal Andrew Thwaite, an aircraft technician from No. 6 Squadron, provides a tour of a RAAF E/A-18G Growler to both RAAF and U.S. Air Force security forces personnel during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Robert H. Dabbs)

