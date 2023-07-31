Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Casa’s Big Give [Image 8 of 9]

    2023 Casa’s Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 6th Attack Squadron accept a check for winning first place in the large team category at the 2023 Casa’s Big Give at Casa Auto Group, Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The 6th ATKS contributed over 400 volunteer hours and raised $4,000 to help refurbish the Riner Steinhoff soccer complex at Alamogordo High school, which was part of Casa’s Big Give funding for community improvement projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 7946270
    VIRIN: 230728-F-MF417-1067
    Resolution: 6048x3812
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Casa's Big Give [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Casa&rsquo;s Big Give

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Holloman AFB
    Community
    Alamogordo
    The Big Give
    Casa Auto Group

