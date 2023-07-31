Members from the 6th Attack Squadron accept a check for winning first place in the large team category at the 2023 Casa’s Big Give at Casa Auto Group, Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The 6th ATKS contributed over 400 volunteer hours and raised $4,000 to help refurbish the Riner Steinhoff soccer complex at Alamogordo High school, which was part of Casa’s Big Give funding for community improvement projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

