    2023 Casa’s Big Give [Image 4 of 9]

    2023 Casa’s Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the Casa’s Big Give at the Casa Auto Group, Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The Big Give is an annual event recognizing the efforts of the volunteers who complete projects and give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7946266
    VIRIN: 230728-F-MF417-1062
    Resolution: 5346x3557
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
