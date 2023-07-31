2023 Casa’s Big Give

U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the Casa’s Big Give at the Casa Auto Group, Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The Big Give is an annual event recognizing the efforts of the volunteers who complete projects and give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7946266
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-MF417-1062
|Resolution:
|5346x3557
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
