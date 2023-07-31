2023 Casa’s Big Give

U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander, judges Casa’s Big Give large team project at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 27, 2023. This was the 13th year of the Big Give, an annual event supported by businesses in the local Otero County community funding for community improvement projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

