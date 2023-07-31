Members of Holloman’s Air Force Sergeants Association accept a check for winning the small team category at the 2023 Casa’s Big Give at the Casa Auto Group, Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The 13th annual Big Give event was composed of active duty Airmen, civilians and retirees working together to complete projects that benefit the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

