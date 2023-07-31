Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Casa’s Big Give [Image 3 of 9]

    2023 Casa’s Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alfred Rosales, 49th Wing deputy commander,center, and members from Casa Auto Group discuss community projects during the closing ceremony in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 28, 2023. The 13th annual Big Give event was composed of active duty Airmen, civilians and retirees working together to complete projects that benefit the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

