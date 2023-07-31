Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough took the reigns of the United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill during a change of command ceremony July 28, 2023.



“I'm ready to serve and eager to get to work. I'm looking forward to serving as your commanding officer,” said Stoutenborough. “I'm grateful for the support of my family and the warm welcome from the Fort Sill community."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7945755 VIRIN: 230728-D-FX991-9931 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 20.51 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.