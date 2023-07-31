The United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill Honor Guard moves into position during the detachment's change of command July 28, 2023. The ceremony marked the transition of command from Col. Christopher D. Roberson to Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 7945753 VIRIN: 230728-D-FX991-9643 Resolution: 5894x4128 Size: 15.35 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.