Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander

Symbolizing the transfer of authority, the guidon passes from one leader to the next, as United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill's incoming commander, Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough passes the guidon back to Detachment Sergeant Major John Studer, after receiving it from outgoing commander, Col. Christopher Roberson during a change of command ceremony July 28, 2023.

Date Taken: 07.28.2023
Location: FORT SILL, OK, US