Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Symbolizing the transfer of authority, the guidon passes from one leader to the next, as United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill's incoming commander, Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough passes the guidon back to Detachment Sergeant Major John Studer, after receiving it from outgoing commander, Col. Christopher Roberson during a change of command ceremony July 28, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7945752
    VIRIN: 230728-D-FX991-9430
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 23.66 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander
    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander
    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander
    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    US Army
    Semper Fidelis
    Fires Center of Excellence
    People First
    USMC Detachment Fort Sill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT