The United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill Staff prepare to welcome the the detachment's new commander July 28, 2023, during the change of command ceremony. The ceremony marked the transition of command from Col. Christopher D. Roberson to Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 10:27
|Photo ID:
|7945754
|VIRIN:
|230728-D-FX991-9794
|Resolution:
|8036x4088
|Size:
|17.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson
