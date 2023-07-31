Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill Staff prepare to welcome the the detachment's new commander July 28, 2023, during the change of command ceremony. The ceremony marked the transition of command from Col. Christopher D. Roberson to Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough.

    This work, Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    US Army
    Semper Fidelis
    Fires Center of Excellence
    People First
    USMC Detachment Fort Sill

