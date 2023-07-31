Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment welcomes new commander

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough took the reigns of the United States Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough took the reigns of the United States Marine Corps Detachment Fort Sill during a change of command ceremony July 28, 2023. “I'm ready to serve and eager to get to work. I'm looking forward to serving as your commanding officer,” said Stoutenborough. “I'm grateful for the support of my family and the warm welcome from the Fort Sill community." see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 28, 2023) – The Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment held a Change of Command ceremony on the historic Old Post Quadrangle July 28, 2023.



The ceremony, steeped in the time-honored traditions and precision the Marines are renowned for, signaled the transition of command from Col. Christopher D. Roberson to Col. Jarrod W. Stoutenborough. The event was presided over by Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, commanding general of United States Marine Corps Training Command. The meticulous drill and ceremony, a hallmark of the Marine Corps, underscored the significance of this momentous occasion.



Sullivan opened the ceremony with a warm welcome to the attendees and expressed his admiration for the Marines. He emphasized the importance of joint service partnerships and the critical role they play in successful military operations. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of Roberson during his tenure, including the rewriting of training and readiness standards for every artillery occupational specialty within the Marine Corps, the modernization of the educational approach, and the establishment of a simulation lab.



"Col. Roberson has built an exceptional team and focused on creating a formidable Marine Corps artillery force,” said Sullivan. “His commitment to rigorous standards has not only prepared us for the modern battlefield but also set a high bar for the entire artillery community. His efforts are greatly appreciated."



In his outgoing remarks, Roberson expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his command. He thanked his team, his family, and the Fort Sill community for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the unique family atmosphere of the Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment and the legacy they carry forward.



"From the moment we arrived, we felt the unique family atmosphere of Fort Sill. Every interaction was a testament to the unwavering support we received,” said Roberson. “I am deeply grateful for the commitment and dedication of everyone here in helping us succeed."



Stoutenborough expressed his readiness to serve and his eagerness to continue the excellent work of his predecessor. He thanked his family for their support and expressed his excitement about serving in the Fort Sill community.



“I'm ready to serve and eager to get to work. I'm looking forward to serving as your commanding officer,” said Stoutenborough. “I'm grateful for the support of my family and the warm welcome from the Fort Sill community."



The Change of Command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment continues to uphold this tradition, ensuring a smooth transition of command and continuity in leadership.



The Fort Sill Marine Artillery Detachment remains committed to its mission of producing other warfighters and maintaining strong relationships with joint service partners. With the new leadership of Stoutenborough, the Detachment is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in the years to come, said Sullivan.