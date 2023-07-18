Staff Sgt. Cuba Zulu, a Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officer with America’s First Corps, is presented with a challenge coin by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth for his contributions as part of the Combined Joint Task Force 660 during exercise Talisman Sabre 23, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 20:01 Photo ID: 7941858 VIRIN: 230727-A-PC120-5152 Resolution: 6293x4195 Size: 10.55 MB Location: QLD, AU Hometown: GREENSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Challenge Accepted [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.