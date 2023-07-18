Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    I Corps

    Staff Sgt. Cuba Zulu, a Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officer with America’s First Corps, displays the challenge coin presented to him for his contributions as part of the Combined Joint Task Force 660 during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, alongside his supervisor Sgt. 1st Class Coleman Wallace, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 20:01
    Photo ID: 7941857
    VIRIN: 230727-A-PC120-4998
    Resolution: 6420x4281
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Hometown: GREENSBORO, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Challenge Accepted [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    I Corps
    SECARMY
    First Corps
    Wormuth
    TalismanSabre23

