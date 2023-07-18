Challenge Accepted

Staff Sgt. Cuba Zulu, a Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officer with America’s First Corps, arrives early to a mess hall on Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, along with his supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Coleman Wallace, where he’ll later be presented a challenge coin by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth for his contributions as part of the Combined Joint Task Force 660 of exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 Location: QLD, AU Hometown: GREENSBORO, NC, US