Challenge Accepted

Staff Sgt. Cuba Zulu, a Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officer with America’s First Corps, displays the challenge coin presented to him for his contributions as part of the Combined Joint Task Force 660 during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

