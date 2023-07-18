Challenge Accepted

Staff Sgt. Cuba Zulu, a Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officer with America’s First Corps, has been in Townsville, Australia for the past 16 days participating in Talisman Sabre 23, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States.



“I love it here,” says Zulu. “It’s very beautiful. Seeing the kangaroos running around like deer is an eye opener.”



“I’ve been sending my wife a count every time I see one. It’s at 15,” says Zulu.



Zulu’s role within the Combined Joint Operations Center composed of First Corps Soldiers and Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Australian Defence Force is to coordinate the firing of the Joint Force’s deadly array of long-range munitions systems.



During his eight years in the Army Zulu has risen in rank and reputation, culminating in his recent selection to become a Warrant Officer.



“He doesn’t like to brag about himself, but I feel like sometimes he should,” says Sgt. 1st Class Coleman Wallace, Zulu’s supervisor within the “Fires” section.



“In his Military Occupational Specialty of Fire Control Specialist being a Staff Sergeant in the amount of time that he’s made it is quite remarkable,” says Wallace. “On top of that, at the Combined Joint Task Force 660… he’s holding a position that’s two grades higher than his own.”



Following this exercise, Zulu will have plenty of reason to brag. He’s been selected to receive a challenge coin from Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, who’s visiting Soldiers at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville during her review of exercise Talisman Sabre.



The presentation of challenge coins is a military tradition believed to date back to World War I where Soldiers who have proven their mettle were presented with a unique oversized coin representing their unit.



Some coins are rarer than others. A coin presented by an official one step removed from the President of the United States is extremely rare.



“I wouldn’t even think that would be an activity that the Secretary of the Army would do,” says Zulu.



“It’s huge,” summarizes Wallace.



Zulu is among four Soldiers nominated to receive coins from Secretary Wormuth, all of whom are being identified for standing out amongst their peers. Wallace is present to speak on his behalf.



Zulu attributes his leadership’s confidence in him as stemming from his work during the exercise.



“From my time being here I took on additional duties, went on the majority of the exercises, and I do my best to contribute to the fight,” says Zulu. “Before, during and after, I help coordinate so that everything runs smoothly within the fires section.”



Wallace disagrees.



“He’s being recognized for a multitude of different reasons,” says Wallace. “The biggest one is that he’s the epitome of what junior level Soldiers should look towards or look forward to being as a leader.”



“He’s caring, he’s smart, he’s a ‘go get it’ type of Soldier,” says Wallace. “He’s a Soldier that’s always in the front doing his best and showing those by him how to accomplish tasks and how to lead.”



“This is the culmination of all the work that he’s put in thus far,” says Wallace.



Zulu attests that he’s only doing his part as a member of the team, the same reason why he joined the Army eight years ago.



“I just wanted to do my part and serve the country,” says Zulu. I believe in everything that America stands for.I felt like giving some time back.”

