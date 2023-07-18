Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, center, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, discusses the importance of providing high quality schools following a tour of several Department of Defense Education Activity schools at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and Maj. Gen. Liszewski visited the installation to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023
Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP