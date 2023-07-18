Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Lt. Col. Jacob Schwinghammer, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, listen to discussions about service member quality of life at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, visited the installation to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

