    Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life [Image 9 of 11]

    Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    230728-M-EU483-1029

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Logan Chesson, Supervisory Librarian, shake hands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and Maj. Gen. Liszewski visited the installation to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 7939384
    VIRIN: 230728-M-EU483-1029
    Resolution: 6980x4656
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

