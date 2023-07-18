230728-M-EU483-1029



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Logan Chesson, Supervisory Librarian, shake hands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2023. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and Maj. Gen. Liszewski visited the installation to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7939384 VIRIN: 230728-M-EU483-1029 Resolution: 6980x4656 Size: 1.22 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.