U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, speaks to Marine Corps Installations Pacific and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership discuss cost of living allowance adjustments at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2023. Lt. Gen. Rupp visited the installation with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7939382 VIRIN: 230728-M-EU483-1013 Resolution: 7891x5263 Size: 1.11 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.