Commander of U.S. Forces Japan visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to discuss quality of life

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, discuss cost of living allowance adjustments at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2023. Lt. Gen. Rupp visited the installation with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, to better understand the quality of life of on-base personnel, as well as discuss with Japanese officials ways to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

