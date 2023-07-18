A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II, assigned to No. 3 Squadron, arrives to receive fuel from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 02:08 Photo ID: 7939260 VIRIN: 230722-F-VH066-1001 Resolution: 6248x4170 Size: 13.07 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.