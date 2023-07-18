RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II, assigned to No. 3 Squadron, arrives to receive fuel from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

