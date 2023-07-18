RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II, assigned to No. 3 Squadron, arrives to receive fuel from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in warfighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7939254
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-VH066-1046
|Resolution:
|5926x3955
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
