    RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies [Image 4 of 8]

    RAAF refuels Lightning in the skies

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to No. 3 Squadron, arrive to receive fuel from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport over Australia during Talisman Sabre 23, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

    F-35
    RAAF
    USAF
    KC-46
    talismansabre23

